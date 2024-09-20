Grounded

Grounded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BB's avatar
BB
Sep 21, 2024

I've been using Oil of Oregano for 5 years. I learned about it in 2019 when I got "something" like a flu. Knocked it out in 24 hours. Then in February of 2020 I got another "something", I suspect what that might've been as it was right after attending a funeral and I didn't take precautions back then and no one was testing. Again O of O, gone in 24 hours. Of course now I do ALL the things. But I believe O of O and some of these other supplements are a really important backup system!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
Tiffany ODonnell's avatar
Tiffany ODonnell
Sep 21, 2024

Eating a plant centered diet is helpful also. https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2023/10/04/bmjnph-2023-000688

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture