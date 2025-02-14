Grounded

Grounded

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Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH's avatar
Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH
Feb 15, 2025

As a family doc with a public health epi background I have been following HPAI H5N1 since mid summer, watching its totally unrestrained spread when public health 101 efforts at surveillance and quarantine could have stopped it. All the while the CDC and all state health departments kept repeating this was a low risk situation.

Your review is excellent, comprehensive, well documented, and scary. Thanks for what you do. Bravo!

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Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
Feb 15, 2025

We are seeing this already. I have a son and a good friend who are both down with the flu. What strain is unknown. Imagine this on a massive scale. She is right. This is coming for us and Trump will do what he did last time. Which was nothing while he played in the spotlight. Take care of yourselves folks as no one is coming to the rescue.

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