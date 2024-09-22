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Steve Griffin - Homespun Days's avatar
Steve Griffin - Homespun Days
Sep 23, 2024

The idea that we have to give up the only good part of the collective trauma we've all suffered because some real estate idiot made a bad investment is infuriating.

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Kaitensatsuma's avatar
Kaitensatsuma
Sep 23, 2024Edited

The link to the French website for Bullshit jobs (?) Seems to go nowhere, FYI

I actually had this conversation a week or two ago - though it was more focused on what those companies would need to do to get people to give up anywhere between 2-3 hours of time people realized the were functionally sacrificing between preparation and getting to/from work not to mention the stress.

The solution we came up with - for those who do want to come back - is "Pay your employees more. A *lot* more, 40-50% more

Because it isn't just those 2-3 hours of preparation, travel and stress, its also the parking, the "we're going to go get lunch (and if you want to still be a team player, you'll join us)", it's the babysitters, childcare.

It's a lot of things that all add up.

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