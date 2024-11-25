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Upgeya Pew's avatar
Upgeya Pew
Nov 25, 2024

We've become domesticated by a relentless culture of violence, which I call "Domination Culture". We're mostly dead to the moment, living up in our heads, in the past and/or the future.

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bruce huron's avatar
bruce huron
Nov 25, 2024

A Thought from long ago reminded me of a message from a counterculture group known as the "Moody Blues". A quote from the lyric of "The Land of the Make-Believe":We're living in a land of make believe And trying not to let it show

Maybe in that land of make believe Heartaches can turn into joy

There's not much I can meaningfully do about what has already happened, but I _can_ do what I can decide to improve my own ways of thinking and planning for the future!

I have the Greatest hope for all who will think and find new ways to cope. I'm a retired guy who may be suffering from the delusion that I can escape this stuff by growing my own food in a clearing in a forest as I attempt to convince insects to setup in my greenhouse, (for the few that are still around) No need to worry: And make sure of the details. A side note: any idea why there's a "captain" for a lifeboat? My idea is that the "captain" is the one who has no delusions or distractions about the goal to be achieved. Hoorah for Jessica!!

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