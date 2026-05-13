Grounded

Grounded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Egenes's avatar
John Egenes
5d

Thanks for the counterpoint to Shryock's BS article. I was appalled at how much positive feedback that guy received. Oh well.

And on another note about JW Powell... yes, he did say that the desert lands of the American west would not support heavy settlement,. However, his solution was to advocate for CLEAR-CUTTING the entire Western Slope of the Rocky Mountains, because those pesky pine trees sucked up all the water and snow melt. Think of it... the ENTIRE western slope, denuded.

Powell envisioned making Utah and northern Arizona into green paradises, by using all that "wasted" runoff from the western slope. In many ways, by today's standards, the man was a bigger nutcase than this guy Shryock.

Thanks for the balance. best, --je

(PS: here's a simple reference, done in a hurry. But there are many more to support it):

https://tinyurl.com/PowellReference

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica and others
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
5d

From that author's description of the how and why he was "chosen" to spread that drivel, I strongly suspect he's of an evangelical bent. Just my take.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture