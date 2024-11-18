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Bruce Tracy's avatar
Bruce Tracy
Nov 19, 2024

Several years back I got interested in the history of "The Secret" and where this rubbish began. I read "The Science of Getting Rich" written by Wallace D. Wattles and published in 1910. It's the more techy version of "The Secret ". It even goes as far as to put forward the proposition that all resources are unlimited. It seems politicians and the wealthy must have gotten their hands on a copy.

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Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
Nov 18, 2024

Just don't drink the Kool-Aid when they offer it to you.

I have heard of this book before and the Christian Scientists, now Scientologists. I always attributed them to misguided people. It's amazing what people will do for money and how gullible people can be. Look at Trump's current pick of people. They are nearly all hucksters of one sort or another leading people down a gilded path all the while lining their pockets with grifted money.

Once again I state the obvious. Take care of yourself and your families. No one else will, especially the governments. It doesn't matter which western country you live in anymore. They are all part of the same grifter mentality. This means even more so today after the latest stupidity by Genocide Joe over allowing long range missiles to be fired into western Russia.

Russia will counter but this only escalates things even more. This all on top of the latest Pentagon audits showing that they lost several billion taxpayer dollars to Ukrainian and U.S. European command, with no idea where that money went. Oooops! Sorry, we will try to do better next time.

Meanwhile, the citizens back home are losing out on health care and federal safety measures due to lack of funding. We can see where the governments priorities are and it isn't taking care of its citizens.

Do your best to survive without the government. Your lives depend on it.

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