Grounded

Grounded

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
6d

❤️ 🐈 🐈 in boxes. Puppy cuddlepuddles, too.

Yesterday, I realized that we have about 200 gallons of potable water in our water heater tank if it comes to that. I do need to flush it ASAP.

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Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
6d

In the last 50 years I've been through several prepping situations. The realistic timeline for creating a community and working collectively is decades. This is really difficult to maintain, I've made a couple of 10 year runs but it's very hard to keep group members focused. Without a mixed group doing the work of preparing and another group bringing income to pay the ongoing costs and lack of income tensions build. In a couple of situations the land was withdrawn years in. As in your daughter's case it's hard to deny the comforts of 'normal' life. I have the skills and accumulated more knowledge than the current preppers but that doesn't make for an optimistic, focused standard bearer.

For now I see a brief, month or so, which anyone should have enough in their pantry for at any time. At that point either sanity has returned to government, or your beans and rice then belong to someone better armed...c'est la vie...

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