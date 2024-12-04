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Theresa's avatar
Theresa
Dec 4, 2024

Mmmm- we will all need coffee as a “mild” case of asymptomatic sars2 damages our body’s ability to make serotonin. At our brainstem and our gut.

The smell of coffee does bring joy. Since I got long covid and had sepsis, I savor everything as if it will be the last time. Also, since my younger sister killed herself. She was here one minute and seconds later, she was not.

Thus, at the age of 60, I assume that every thing I experience may be the last time.

I will likely be dead by 2050. I won’t see the end of real coffee. ☕️ Maybe we will all be drinking more tea?🫖

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1 reply by Jessica
PorkyPine's avatar
PorkyPine
Dec 4, 2024

I do savor the

Coffee, but come the crossroads

And I'll choose the booze.

(Hastening my demise, but I could live with that.)

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