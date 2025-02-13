Grounded

Grounded

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Theresa
Feb 13, 2025

This needs to be posted in public health forums!

When I worked in public health, way back in 2020, the leaders couldn’t understand why playing hockey, going to bars, celebrating holidays, etc., was more important than not getting covid, and possibly dying. No one thinks that they will be the one who gets will die. Or, that their loved one will die. And certainly no one thinks that they could kill anyone by breathing covid on them. Nor, if they get sick, will they be the one who has to wait hours and hours for care.

The public health leaders really didn’t understand why their messaging wasn’t working. I tried to tell them you human behaviorists to help you…but the public health leaders would not admit that they were wrong.

So, I, and many others, quit. People would rather die, let their children die, than believe that they are wrong.

Although, someone I worked with knew the mother of a child who died from covid in 2021. The mother didn’t vaccinate herself or her children. She did regret not vaccinating her son. But it was too late. We don’t get do-overs in life.

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Theresa
Feb 13, 2025

I am only 1/3 of the way through..and I cannot stop chuckling…

I am clinically depressed- have been for 50 yrs.

I have asked my spouse for a divorce for over a year. I finally found and hired an attorney. When I reminded my spouse (22 yrs of marriage) that we both decided to get divorced, he yelled at me and disagreed with me. Fortunately I had called him from my car, and could hang up.

He continues to plan things for “our” future. We have no future together. Heck- my sister even texted him over the last year telling him to divorce me.

He refuses to believe me. He wants to keep boiling in the pot, when I have already jumped out.

He is never wrong and never admits he made a mistake. So, he won’t believe we are divorcing until the judge tells him we are divorced, and maybe not even then.

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