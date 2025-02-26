Grounded

Grounded

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Roger Townsend's avatar
Roger Townsend
Feb 26, 2025

It’s the only explanation that makes sense.

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Samuel McKerall's avatar
Samuel McKerall
Feb 26, 2025Edited

Jessica, you've been my favorite, go-to writer for a long time now, and this post is why. (I suspect that's poor English, but I'm too lazy to take the trouble to fix it.) The only upside to the fix we're in is that prepping is kind of fun, even though there's no amount of prepping that has any chance at all of saving us. My only consolation is that I'm pretty sure there'll be a core of humans who manage to survive, who'll keep the species alive, to restart the human race. We're an interesting creature, however flawed we are, and I would prefer to think that some of us will insure that we survive the coming near brush with extinction. Thanks for all that you do.

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