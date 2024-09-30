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Martin's avatar
Martin
Oct 3, 2024

Really good and sound science to buttress your very important thesis about the inherent dangers to truth-telling.

However, this business is hard. What tough-minded and knowledgeable folks do and say is always “in vain,” contrary to what you claim, because the supersystem holds all the power in the hands of relentless entropy, which makes social reality unforgivably stupid and unjustifiable and maddening.

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Mr. Brian Nicholas Buono's avatar
Mr. Brian Nicholas Buono
Oct 1, 2024

As is truth that we already fully acknowledge into by that and however,my goals is planning to stops begin into oils drilling and stop abuse ours the Mother's Nature and replacement using the electronic things as light on instead of using oil as it's bad for for Mother's Nature and ours health ,too! Understand the points is still taking the time to gets rids of drilling oils of anything as future nears and that's my goals ahead for this abd as the same for the Nuclear need gets rids of this itself is extremely too damn darn very too dangerous costly hugely extremely too much too expensive for cleaning the nuclear waste nut head and hate nuclear itself very bad to using as depending on that for what's else going on with this! Use as elections on as full lights on thr whole worlds as ve wise gets rids of the unwise user as like oil as like Nuckear as like stopping the wasting wisely as just this ! That's my goals plans to work on this as is that's I already made an full promise to kept my words along with the full Mother's Nature sake so be it and God knows my heart with it as is so be it ! God always comes with us! Amen just think more positively ahead of ours ahead of time !

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