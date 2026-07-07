Grounded

Grounded

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Mark Bevis's avatar
Mark Bevis
16h

That's 20 million that'll be found, caught and eaten and no-one will even notice. Because I bet they are all doing it on their own.

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Thomas Reis's avatar
Thomas Reis
16h

Wow! 😮 reminds me of the 60s and 70s off grid movement! Thx 🙏

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