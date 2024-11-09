Survival Illustrated

We’re working on an illustrated survival guide that covers a range of topics, from backyard homesteading and portable solar to foraging and rain harvesting. Our goal is to help everyone prepare for the future by breaking down complicated and overwhelming topics in prepping and survival, and making them accessible through clear visual and written instructions. This guide is meant for everyone, including people living in cities and suburbs. We’ve already finished a 200-page version of the guide. You can download the latest version below.

Here’s the latest version:

Survival Book 81.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This guide comes with a Creative Commons license. That means you’re free to print and bind this book however you want, wherever you want. Any library, bookseller, bookshop, publisher, or print shop can make copies of this guide and sell them. We’re doing this to make the guide as widely available as possible, without the obstacles or hurdles that would restrict availability.

Also:

You can adapt, remix, transform, and build upon the material in this guide for any purpose, even commercially. That means any independent writers or publishing networks can take this guide as the foundation for their own work, adapting it for international contexts. Again, we’re doing this because publishers and networks have expressed interest in adapting the guide for Canadian and European readerships. The best way to enable that is through Creative Commons licensing that simply makes the guide available for anyone to edit and adapt.

If you just want a print copy now, you can go here.

By ordering from Lulu, you support indie writers without having to deal with big companies like Amazon.

This project thrives on support from readers. If you want to chip in and support this project, you can make one-time donations here.