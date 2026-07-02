Grounded

Grounded

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Gabriel Lovemore's avatar
Gabriel Lovemore
18h

I appreciate you so much Jessica…

I work with people, call it a coach, a guide, whatever title I dislike them all.

At this stage when someone ask about spirituality I say it is the ability to live with open eyes to reality ( by opposition to all the stories we make about it).

So indeed the future is a story too, we don’t know exactly how it is going to turn out, but we have a good general idea, and granted miracles are always possible, the future is grim .

And yet you would think it would wake us up, we could set aside the bulshit and say here we have a real problem to solve, let’s do it.

But we don’t. And I don’t believe we will anymore, because I have followed all the earth summit since the first one before Rio… we never did anything real. So I don’t think we will now.

In fact, if we look at the larger picture, we are only making the problem worse, wars, economic competition, authoritarianism , technological surveillance…

We are preparing for hell.

And while the picture is dark, it is not about doom, it is about living with open eyes and celebrating life in anyway we can, now. Taking responsibility for our part, caring for theirs and by that I don’t mean just humans.

But you already know that…

I so appreciate you…

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
16h

Unfortunately, this aligns with my research as well. Thank you for being a voice of truth.

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