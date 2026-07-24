Grounded

Grounded

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LoFiPressWA's avatar
LoFiPressWA
8h

I was so glad to find your work right after reading about the horror of tank bottoms. It keeps me informed but not scared beyond a reasonable level. Adaption is going to be the key for all of us - unbridled panic doesn't do anything constructive. And that's you - your voice is the calm bridle on my daily panic moments.

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1 reply by Jessica
Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
8h

Tbh, we are still on 25 harvests, fertilizer, fuel, lubricants etc. The shortages and high prices will be felt eventually and go exponentially longer than the primary conflict caused shortages.

Stay prepared. Rotate your stock.

Lubricants and rubber (tires) will be hit hard.

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1 reply by Jessica
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