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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
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Literally nothing to add 🙏

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
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I think I'm one of those who would have no trouble sitting in silence for fifteen minutes. I seem to have more things to think deeply about than I have quiet time. 🤫

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