Grounded

Grounded

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Michel Stasse's avatar
Michel Stasse
2d

Couldn't agree more. Aged 74 I'm a polymath. I've built 2 houses, installed 3 off-grid systems on our property, do all the maintenance on our cars and farm and I write too. Oh and I speak fluent French...

As a result we live like kings on the old age pension, I never pay anyone to do anything..... In a post collapse situation we'll survive because I can butcher livestock, fix plumbing and yeah, turn a circuit breaker back on...

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Jan's avatar
Jan
2d

Totally agree. You know how to do way more than I do, but I do have some skills,, and , also the attitude that I can learn what I need to. I think that’s one of the mindsets missing in so many people. The willingness to try. So much easier to get someone else to do….. it.

I needed to do some serious log repair on my log house. The supposed professionals were going to cost way too much. So I talked to the owners of companies that sold wood repair products, got advice, and taught myself. Saved a lot, learned some seriously useful skills, and built my self respect at the same time.

This is who you are, and it’s better than gold, and it’s so refreshing to read what you have to say. Thank you.

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