Grounded

Grounded

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Nat Barron's avatar
Nat Barron
4h

without a doubt they are trying to be the envy of the peasants and serfs. last place I want to be is trapped underground with these f***s when the ground starts shaking. I don't even want to be sharing the same air with them. it'll blow up in their faces maybe literally.

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
3h

Thank you for the insights, Jessica. During the white settlement of the Midwest and West, there were incidents of "cabin fever." It was psychological distress induced by prolonged isolation and confinement in a small dwelling. While the bunkers may be large and luxurious, the wealthy probably haven't planned for the distortion of their reality that will be caused by the drastic change in their living conditions. You described some of that.

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