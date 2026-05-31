Grounded

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Jessica
1dEdited

To be extra clear: Once you have a basic store of food, shelter, etc, then I think it's time to move the conversation away from "what can I buy to make myself safer?" to "what activities and behaviors can I adopt that truly make my world safer?" And also: "What can I possibly do without to make this entire business of survival less of an ordeal...?" That's the point.

P.S. This article is not about "only eating weeds." It starts there and then uses it as a way into a number of important points. Ultimately, the idea of "stocking up" may be essential for the short term, but it's not a longterm solution. When supply chains do ultimately go down for good, as we know they will at some point, then there will be no way for us to "stock up." We should be using this final window to develop the long term, sustainable solutions that will help us. Adding weeds to your diet is just one example.

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
1d

Lambs quarter, purslane and dandelions are free food I yank from the yard and bring inside to eat. But they aren’t very high in calories. We need things like beans, grains and potatoes for that. I gained a bit of extra sun by cutting down a dangerous tree this year, allowing me to expand my garden space. But I still have too little room to grow everything. I look to a neighbor with urban chickens and a yard that’s 90 percent garden for inspiration!

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