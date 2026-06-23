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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
1h

Very interesting progress on the dew harvester, Jessica. I'll be interested to read more of your results. You mentioned plant transpiration. Do you think certain plants would help more, such as deep, extensive roots, or is the more humid air close to the ground (3 ft.) enough, regardless of the plants in the area? The article you linked is also interesting.

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Setirc Nore's avatar
Setirc Nore
2h

They had me at “Lex Luthor’s irl twin”

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