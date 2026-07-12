Grounded

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SeekingReason's avatar
SeekingReason
2h

It is time for this country to stop being a giant money whore! Either people matter or we don’t. Find other ways to save the economy. Tax the hell out of multi-billionaires

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
2h

I just moved to Virginia two weeks ago. I will be following and joining in your actions. Thank you for giving me a place I can donate to that is doing something useful.

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