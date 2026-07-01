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James Townsend's avatar
James Townsend
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Probably the best Substack post I’ve ever read.

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Cag3db1rd- Lunatic Fringe Farm's avatar
Cag3db1rd- Lunatic Fringe Farm
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That's why I can't talk with hubby about any of this stuff anymore. He works 10 hour days, and just wants to come home and build his Minecraft thing - right now it's a mountaintop castle. He doesn't want to figure out decentralized communications, off-grid water systems, food preservation and storage, gardening, or how to fight Flock cameras and AI data centers.

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