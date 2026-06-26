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Bruce Tracy's avatar
Bruce Tracy
13h

There was a museum in a small town I used to live in. On a brutally hot summer day I decided to finally visit it. It was so nice and cool inside and had no ac. The design was a shotgun home, popular in the south in the 19th century. Front and back doors aligned, all other doors closed and one long hallway from front to back. Remember when people were smarter because I certainly do.

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François Joinneau's avatar
François Joinneau
13hEdited

We save water. We take a good shower in the morning, with shampoo and all, then rinse. Then wash the bath tube and rinse. Then plug the bath tube and fill it half with 28 celsius water. each time we need in the day or night, we go in the bath tube. that to keep our body temperature low enough to keep focus. Then on the following day, we empty the bath tub with buckets, for gardening, and repeat all the process again.

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