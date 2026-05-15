Grounded

Grounded

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SeekingReason's avatar
SeekingReason
3d

This phenomenon of hiking off because you do not share 100% agreement with someone is relatively new in this trump era. It is a recipe for failure for the person who thinks 100% agreement is even achievable. What that actually means is that person cannot tolerate critical thought that isn’t an exact match to their ideas -an emotional wreck. They should just state their counter argument…nothing wrong with that.

Just remember there are a lot of trolls and a lot of mental issues out there. Sounds like this person was afraid to hear a counter argument so not much of a loss.

This is happening within politics too. It doesn’t bode well for anyone.

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Pbr's avatar
Pbr
3d

Last week we here in hill country Texas has a storm that affected a great deal of the population. Flash flooding, hail, sky as black and as ominous as you can imagine. Lightening struck our well by traveling through granite. We lost water for four days. We now standardly put out our rain catchers to catch water for flushing toilets, we have drinking water stashed and make sure that our Berkin is filled. It was driving me nuts because it rearranged my list of duties. Third time we have had well issues. We also are a drought prone area, survived, them, and while we are thankful for rain we have a balancing act here in Texas.

Prepping for me is mind insurance. It is making sure of water accessibility, food there are work around, and willingness to step up in the community. Both husband and I are active in animal rescue and food bank. The churches help, and there are all kinds of support within the community. We are as average as they come, retired, and feeling those muscles. Naps are wonderful.

I think of prepping as insurance for a day when I might not have things.or think of it as a savings account for an emergency.

You can’t help others if you can’t help yourself.

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