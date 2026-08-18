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Mike Meyer's avatar
Mike Meyer
4h

Yes. The only value I can find is in opposition. People want to be for something, but there is nothing to be for. There are only things to oppose.

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Kathleen Basheera Ritchie's avatar
Kathleen Basheera Ritchie
4h

"With enough concerted effort, we might be able to turn a population crash with billions of deaths into a slow degrowth, a slide into a low-energy future braced with highly strategic use of solar and wind, something that looks absolutely nothing like the illusory future we’re still being promised."

That actually sounds pretty darn good to me given the other options which are basically all about various ways to stay the course.

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