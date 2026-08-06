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Debra's avatar
Debra
4d

I don’t really leave comments often. You need to know how important your posts are to my life and my mental health. I have too many naysayers in my life and I need a woman who knows her shit say often -yep, this is real and we’re not giving up yet. My son and daughter-in-law just moved in so we can create a multi-generational support system from a post-war 2-bedroom and a garage. Plans for solar, multiple gardens. Already using rain barrels and out of box thinking. Bought your book, subscribed, will buy your next book, too. I count you as my community.

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Karen Nyhus's avatar
Karen Nyhus
4d

I so resonate with the "are you sure?" patronizing of women. I remember when my truck was stolen, and I called the cops. They showed up and asked me (not exaggerating) at least five times, "Are you sure that's where you parked it? Are you sure you didn't give anyone else a key? Not your boyfriend? Not your roommate?" On and on. Of course they soon recovered it, stripped and hotwired.

Same when my engine fused (thankfully just approaching the crest) of the San Francisco Bay Bridge. I cruised all the way down to a safe stop on the shoulder, called a tow truck (male driver) who was convinced I had run out of gas. Of course *I* knew my engine had smelled smoky just as I had approached the bridge, and that I'd called my mechanic from that slow-moving traffic to ask whether I should get on the bridge or not, and even mentioned that my car heater hadn't worked that morning (which should have been a dead giveaway, I now know, of a failed water system) and that despite the fact that he had told me to just "bring it in later," it was now kaput and anyway, I pay attention and have never, in 45 years of driving, run out of gas.

The amusing revenge against over-confident and under-respectful men in positions of authority came when I *did* "bring it in," rolling up unto my mechanic's raised driveway back in the city. "How did you get it here?" they asked, incredulous, knowing my car didn't run.

I had had it towed to my apartment on a hill, had put it in neutral and skillfully rolled downhill, around corners through stop signs, with just enough momentum to roll up onto their driveway and park. Voila!

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