Grounded

Grounded

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
11h

The techbroligarchs seem to have crashed the hereditary & financial oligarch party, bringing the core depravity to the surface along with not even a nod to “tradition” or “decorum” — “how things are done”, so to speak.

But the bonkers money — theirs & moreover that of the PE, hedge fund, and banking industries who’ve hitched a ride — grants them more than just a seat, but even some grudging respect as the technofeudal potential for control & maximized rapacity becomes understood.

It’s always been a class war.

Even racism is a class war, propagated by the richest by ensuring that most whites are satisfied to scrabble by on a diet of little more than others except hatred.

What you’re doing — what we’re all trying to do — is to break free of what’s left of the necrotizing corpse of exploitative capitalism.

And they’re going to do all they can to stop us …

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Jackie Feather's avatar
Jackie Feather
10h

This is brilliant Jessica. Its feels like the beginning of a serious conversation we all need to have. What can unify us? I agree, the algorithms are using our psychology - tapping into our emotional responses, triggering our nervous systems, our need to be part of an in-group to feel safe. But safety is not THIS. This is more threat, more rampant feelings, more disconnection. And the even more annoying/distressing thing is that the techbros and the like behind the scenes are winning big time off our un/semi-conscious reactions.

The actually reality is that we are all ONE thing anyway - we are each part of mother nature on this wonderful Earthship of ours 🌎 and we all have an equal right to be here - much like a tree has 🌳 . The world needs many different types, shapes, sizes of trees, of animals, of mountains, rivers, you name it. How can we get out of the conceptual world long enough to re-connect with our animal bodies and the world around us in a real way? I'm not sure whether this is the answer but I think it's a start... go for a walk outside today and re-connect with the natural world - look up at the sky, feel your feet on the ground, take a few deep breaths and thank the universe for giving us this little piece of life. Feel the safety of the moment as you breathe deeply, inhaling and exhaling as our Earth does, as night becomes day, as the seasons turn. Maybe this is what can start to unify us - our shared recognition of the fleeting wonderment of being a living being, warts and all ❤️🌿

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