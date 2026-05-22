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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
9h

Really great analysis, it’s the largest cult the world has ever seen.

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Bruce Tracy's avatar
Bruce Tracy
8h

I truly enjoy your writing that brings psychology into the picture. It helps explain so many things that don't make logical sense. As an engineer I like to think there should be logic in everything, but...

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