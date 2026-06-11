Grounded

Grounded

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Jeff McFadden's avatar
Jeff McFadden
12h

I had a friend, no longer living, who was farming in the Great Depression and then fought in WWII.

What he told me about collapse and governments surviving:

"It wasn't the banker who took people's farms. The banker would work with them.

"The tax man is the one who will take your farm."

You're absolutely right that government isn't going away.

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1 reply by Jessica
Janet's avatar
Janet
13h

I like your writings, they are realistic and yet do not soften the hard truths. I have always wanted to run away to the wilderness to live in a cabin off grid, since I was a teenager in the 60's. I never could manage to do it - everything costs money. Now I'm pretty old, but all my life I've been an avid backpacker and have mentally prepared for the grid going down. I still don't have money, and I don't have the skills to become an electrician, but I am really good at doing without, and downsizing to whatever fits in a backpack.

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