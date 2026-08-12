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Grounded

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
21h

Thank you, Jessica. You have done a great public service. It must be satisfying to be largely at the end of the project.

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Pat Browne's avatar
Pat Browne
20h

Beautifully done, and saving this post.

I started on your journey in 2003 after hearing from water officials that SoCal was in dire straits if in the event of our American aquaduct destruction (most likely from earthquake).

Here we would have to store over 20K gallon per person due to our very short winter rain season of only a couple of months. Your own capacity would go dry in a week with human use, let alone my critters. too. Now I could ameliorate using the distillate from the air conditioner, but that is not a predictable source and used much too quickly again.

I'm a follower of the Su-Johnson belief there is a microbe chemical 'factory' capable of breaking down every chemical and sequestering every metal out there. Hopefully they are all in my backyard soil.

So I compensate with a mostly IBC (and a single 2,500 g tank) 11K g system to support the 3.5k g aquaponic where a baseline of uneaten plants and fish act as my sponge, leaving water that can be simply filtered and cooked in a solar cooking device.

I'm a little too infirm and restricted on $ to do more.

Hope it helps.

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