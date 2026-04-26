Grounded

Grounded

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
Apr 26

It's so hard to find a competent assassin these days.

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Matthew T Hoare's avatar
Matthew T Hoare
Apr 26

The far right don't have martyrs.

Martyrs are a function of community, the far right only care about themselves.

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