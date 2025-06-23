Grounded

Grounded

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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
Jun 23, 2025

By Huxley you are talented, Jessica, in so many ways: a clear thinker, a brave thinker, an incredible writer, and AFAICT an appropriately empathetic individual.

You know what’s coming, you know you are among as one of the privileged few who has a chance to prepare in meaningful (though hardly guaranteed) ways, you share that knowledge rather than hoarding it to eliminate potential competitors post-collapse, and you care about yourself both physically (by preparing material goods & circumstances as best you can) and mentally (by offering valuable advice to others, and reminding yourself of the limitations of full, real empathy). 🙏

A couple thoughts, and an invitation to enjoy something I believe is very relevant:

1. “Look around, and you’ll find no shortage of Americans who think they’re demonstrating empathy when they won’t even offer an unpopular opinion or wear a piece of cloth to stop spreading disease.”

And 🇨🇦 etc. as well, and selfishly self-destructive anti-vaxxers too. It’s infuriating to me that our scarce healthcare resources are wasted on treating preventable (and many once-eradicated) conditions, thereby depriving others in need.

All because of vanity, misinformation, “philosophical” & religious reasons (read: I can’t be assed/I’m selfish/someone has told me that an unevidenced deity will take care of it anyway), or laziness.

A pox on all & only *their* houses — if only it would stay contained to each of them, of course.

2. “This runs the risk of compelling the people in question into victimhood and removing their agency. They’re not supposed to help themselves, and only an approved hero with the right status can intervene. That kind of empathy does a lot of damage.”

It also drives the appropriation of persecution/oppression by those who know full well that they are not victims, just to get a sweet slice of that support (read: attention & grift $$$).

3. On a more positive (or at least, more artistic & wise) note … the brilliant 🇨🇦 musician @joelplaskett has a beautiful song titled “Non-Believer” which speaks to this topic with optimism (and also realism):

https://youtu.be/odY9smnPyAA

I don't believe there is a plan

Feels too much like an accident

I stumble blindly into your life

This non-believer

My dad said, "Son, there's nothing else

Before you love someone you gotta learn to love yourself

Know when they're gone they will be truly be gone

So don't you waste your time"

It's buried deep but I suspect

There is something here to resurrect

People collide, buildings collapse

Gotta try again

I don't believe there is a plan

Feels too much like an accident

***

Be well, friends, and take care of yourselves so that you can take care of others too 🙏

💪💪🇨🇦

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1 reply by Jessica
Tal Harris's avatar
Tal Harris
Jun 24, 2025Edited

This is a wonderful though not reassuring piece. 😉 It reminded me of an experience in my mid 20’s where a professor asked me if I had profited from racism. I was so uncomfortable. I didn’t know how to respond so I said nothing. The answer was and is yes. Am I comfortable with this fact?! Of course not, but it’s a fact.

The problem of “empathy” reminds me of the problem with my not being able to recognize my racism for fear of being labeled a “bad person”. As you point out the focus should be on justice not feelings, because my not wanting to feel bad made me want to run away from that conversation decades ago. I think this drives a lot of peoples behavior. They want to be seen as a “good person” so they work very hard to stay away from discomfort that might lead to a more just world.

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