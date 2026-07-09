Grounded

Grounded

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Willow (Sarah)'s avatar
Willow (Sarah)
21h

I live in apartments currently. I used to live in a house. Long story. For our first three years here, I fought the management about a community garden. Can we have one? No. Why? Round and round.

This year, I stopped fighting. I took my small garden tools from another life, a life past that has yet left relics remaining in my current life. I dug in the bare and barren patches. Neighbors stared. Management staff stared. No one said anything. Some grounds crew pulled up some of my plants. Another neighbor said he knew the guys and would talk to them. I haven’t lost any plants since.

My plants grow poorly this year. The soil is hard and poor. But I can already see the difference my work is making. I could wish I started years ago. But there’s no time for that. So, instead, I tend my little garden I’m not allowed to have and I build relationships with the people who saw me stop asking for permission and start doing.

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1 reply by Jessica
Jeannine's avatar
Jeannine
1d

Your headline definitely caught my attention, so I was happy to see that it didn’t mean you were giving up, but it didn’t bring me comfort either. I admit I’ve been complacent given my location in the PNW where our residential water and electricity has been relatively abundant, and I’ve been extremely thankful. But I’ve continued to follow you knowing that I would need to eventually face reality. I have been heartbroken to read about what you have been going through. I didn’t expect for the trigger here to be completely different—AI consumption. I am downloading your doc now. Thank you for taking the time to make it and be available to us for free.

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