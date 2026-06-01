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Ivy Astrix's avatar
Ivy Astrix
1d

This is so good!!!!

Being a 'community organizer' is not just when its fun or doesn't require work, which is probably news to a lot who have given themselves that title.

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1 reply by Jessica
SerialParkingViolator's avatar
SerialParkingViolator
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Parker Palmer defined community as "that place where the person you least want to live with lives" with corollary "and when that person leaves, someone else replaces them and their role in the community," or something like that. Thank you for helping to disabuse folks of community being a warm, fuzzy, idyllic, pastoral place. The sooner folks understand that, the sooner a critical mass gets busy with making a viable community.

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