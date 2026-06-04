Grounded

Grounded

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
10h

"The Universe is under no obligation to make sense to you."

Neil deGrasse Tyson

That includes everything, including Humanity.

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Jeff McFadden's avatar
Jeff McFadden
12h

I take comfort in the knowledge that I cannot see the future. It means that all I have to do is what I value.

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