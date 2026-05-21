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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
7h

Thank you for this practical info, Jessica. One thing about bikes that are not used frequently is that the tire pressure is low when a person needs it. I've thought the rubber is slightly porous. In your bike manual, you could suggest that people get leak-proof inner tubes, even for the simplest bike. Some have a liquid inside. There are other types of puncture-proof and leak-proof designs, too, such as those filled with foam. That could be handy if there is road junk during a fire.

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1 reply by Jessica
A doc reads's avatar
A doc reads
7h

Hi Jessica, well done!

Dear husband has a pedal assist e-bike he’s been riding to work every day for years. He agrees with your thought and wisdom.

Mine is just pedal, but have been pondering adding an e-bike.

I think I’d want an e-bike that can take some rough terrain.

Thank you for all of your well researched wisdom.

Write on and ride on!

-Big fan in Boston

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