Grounded

Grounded

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Renato Almeida's avatar
Renato Almeida
8h

“but we need something more than our phones and our snark” — brilliant

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Trainspotter's avatar
Trainspotter
7h

Love this. I taught revolutions/movements and hope my kids saw the micro and macro elements. France is in its 5th Republic so things took awhile. Sometimes it seems they don’t but there’s the “solidarity” on the ground and then Lech Walesa speaks out. Gandhi built huge grassroots movements for years that mattered more to the British than the revolutionary Tilak who kinda flamed out. Lasting change does seem to be woven into the community building DNA. Minneapolis’ rapid response was aided by technology. Kinda like Arab Spring. Time will tell. I’m just glad to see this stack and discussion. Thx.

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