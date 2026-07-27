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John Lovie's avatar
John Lovie
1d

Water is my special interest, and yes, this is a great way to go in areas damp enough. Removing bacteria is critical. Cheapest way is to add a very small amount of hot tub or pool chlorine and test with a test strip to 3-5 ppm residual. You can get both at a big box hardware store. The filter is great too, but the cost is higher. A multistage RO filter, also from a big box store, is another great way to go, but it needs some pressure. You'd put the source water upstairs and run PEX tubing to the RO filter and reservoir downstairs.

I already have the RO unit, so you have me thinking!.

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Tam B's avatar
Tam B
17h

I've distilled my drinking/potable water for over 20 years. I have an electric distiller (1 gal/6hours) or I use my stovetop juicer for when the power is out or I've got a fire in my woodstove (about half the year). There are larger home distillers, but they start at about $2k... so yeah, no.

I dont have allot of water to waste, so I'm not interested in RO.

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