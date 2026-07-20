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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
11h

Incredible work, Jessica!

Not everyone has $1k disposable, but many could make that a priority now that you’ve provided a blueprint.

You’re not just giving great advice: you’re saving lives!

🙏

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The Salvage Signal's avatar
The Salvage Signal
8h

Nice solution and well documented. Probably worth noting to be careful with adding bleach to the water while it's in the barrels - at that dilution it's unlikely to be a problem, but it can degrade certain plastics, and over time may compromise the barrel integrity.

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