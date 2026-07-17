Grounded

Grounded

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Jackrabbit's avatar
Jackrabbit
1d

Let us know if you ever end up giving a presentation or discussion about this stuff. I'm sure I'm not the only person who'd like to talk with you about this topic.

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
1d

Thank you, Jessica. I’d better get a rain barrel.

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