Grounded

Grounded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I Was Never Here's avatar
I Was Never Here
20h

Most people have no idea what a major accomplishment this is. Serious congratulations. You are one few people I know doing the actual work of resilience, not just stocking up on ammo and protein powder.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
19h

I agree with "I Was Never Here." You out-did yourself, Jessica! This sounds like a project that would take dozens of employees across several companies in Research & Development, Design, Fabrication, and Testing. I'm happy for you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture