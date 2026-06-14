Grounded

Grounded

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
steelcitygirl's avatar
steelcitygirl
15h

Once they all get down there, seal them in 🤷

Reply
Share
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
16h

Oh hell yeah, life will outlast them! 🤣😂🤣 Most likely, the humble, cockroach. 💕

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture