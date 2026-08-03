Grounded

Grounded

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
17h

My mother suffered from severe depression. She never got help. Now she has dementia and sees herself as a victim, even though by any standard she had a good life. She is intolerable to be around.

My father was selfless, smart, and ethical. He was a wonderful provider not just to us, but also in protecting his colleagues. We paid the price for his unwavering standards by being forced to move repeatedly for new jobs. I never had a stable community, and being the new kid on the block always revealed the nasty boys destined to become nasty men.

Nasty has won out. The habitability of the planet has been breached. You're right, nobody is coming to save us. With rare exceptions, humans are simply dumb.

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KPWhidbey's avatar
KPWhidbey
17h

A horrific, yet thoughtful (and paradoxically hopeful) essay. You are powerful in the right way with the right message.

“Just because nobody is coming to save you, that doesn’t mean you can’t try to help someone else. That’s the hardest lesson of all, to realize that nobody is coming to save you, but to keep that from turning you cynical.”

Keep being strong. Thank you.

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