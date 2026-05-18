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Here is Your Drought Proof Toilet
Make it while you can.
11 hrs ago
•
Jessica
81
8
17
I'm a Prepper. It's Not What Most People Think.
In fact, it sounds boring.
May 15
•
Jessica
111
21
17
It's Time to Stop Panicking About Empty Shelves in 8 Weeks
End the doom cycle.
May 13
•
Jessica
415
66
83
Schrodinger's Apocalypse
An essay with cats in boxes.
May 12
•
Jessica
154
34
29
The Beautiful Ones
An essay on never ending crisis.
May 10
•
Jessica
175
46
46
Learn to Make This, and You'll (Probably) Always Have Clean Water
I'm experimenting with designs.
May 6
•
Jessica
174
19
44
April 2026
Our Struggles Make Great Content for The Podcast Class
We're so interesting.
Apr 29
•
Jessica
58
3
7
How to Read The Weather without a Forecast
You'll need it one day.
Apr 28
•
Jessica
64
9
20
Wake Me Up When He's Finally Dead
Thoughts on another assassination attempt.
Apr 26
•
Jessica
186
30
38
You're Not Giving Up. You're Letting Go.
A meditation on politics and causes.
Apr 24
•
Jessica
118
16
32
In Our Dystopian Future, This is How We're Going to Use The Bathroom
A "hopeful" post.
Apr 23
•
Jessica
74
21
12
The World After Trump
And what it might look like.
Apr 16
•
Jessica
105
30
22
© 2026 Jessica Wildfire
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