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Trainspotter's avatar
Trainspotter
18h

Brava, Jessica! You’re my idea of a hero! 😉

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Tal Harris's avatar
Tal Harris
19hEdited

Too often we fall into the trap of just talking about people not ideas, myself included. Most of Fauci’s failures under Regan with HIV/AIDS and then under Trump with Covid were a product of the systems that he was imbedded in. To blame Fauci as an individual and no one else, is to disconnect his actions from the forces and narratives that structured those decisions.

I see this all the time with Obama. I voted for him twice, but have become increasingly critical of his presidency in recent years. What I’ve come to realize is that he was supporting capitalists interests over the interests of the people. When I bring this up, people frequently jump down my throat telling me how hard it is to be president and start listing his accomplishments. Instead of engaging in a discussion of the problems of capitalism it becomes a debate over whether Obama was a good president or not.

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