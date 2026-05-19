Grounded

Grounded

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
12h

The backdrop of my novel MagicLand is exactly what you're speaking of. It's set 2000 years after the one percent wipe out the rest of us with pathogens because they don't want to deal with climate change refugees and consequences. In the novel, the pathogens are targeted and changed using CRISPR, but I would not be at all surprised if they passive aggressively let this stuff thrive.

The post is spot on 100%. I can't know their intent, but they abandoned the right of good will a long time ago, beginning with your descriptive story about a grinning Musk. I'll assume the worst for now.

I've still got about 30 N95 masks. I should stock up while they are still inexpensive and in good supply. But as a recent stroke survivor, I'm more interested in how other people cope and survive.

This should be restacked bigly.

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
12h

Thank you, Jessica. This is really good. Fuck the guy who said otherwise.

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