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Ella's avatar
Ella
1h

When building storage for canned goods, build narrow shelves on a slant and store cans on their sides so they roll down the shelf , with the oldest at the lower end of the shelf. That way no thought is involved in using the oldest. The can at the bottom of the ramp is used first. The can work for jars if one is careful.

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Egg's avatar
Egg
3h

What’s your take on Mylar bags and deoxygenaters? They seem expensive. Worth it? I currently just have large, unopened bags of flower in my freezer. Spending $30 to bag it all up sounds horrid, but having it somehow become unusable (would it??) also sounds horrid.

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