Grounded Solutions

Our team engages in research and planning for projects that combine sustainability and emergency preparedness. We’re interested in helping ordinary people build strategies for a future shaped by climate change and overshoot.

These projects include longterm food storage systems, climate victory gardens, water and dew harvesting, backup power systems, public health initiatives, and localized supply chains for food and medicine.

This research feeds partner organizations and publications like Grounded. We’re interested in developing future partnerships to develop open-source plans and product designs for sustainability and survival.