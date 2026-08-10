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François Joinneau's avatar
François Joinneau
16h

Skills validated by actually doing the thing, in public, with results you can inspect, are a different epistemic category than skills marketed by someone monetizing your anxiety about a deadline that keeps moving. That's a good heuristic in general, not just for water generators. Good job, Jessica!

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David S.'s avatar
David S.
15h

There is one possible reason people flock to Survival Slop more than the real solutions...they want to find a "secret way" or "one weird trick" to let them feel superior to those who "don't know". Sad but way too common.

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